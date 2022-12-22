Blizzard Could Put Damper On Busy Holiday Travel Weekend

Snow

Flights into and out of Illinois airports could be impacted by the winter storm. At least 360 flights are canceled at O’Hare and Midway airports in Chicago today. Peoria International has not been impacted just yet, but cancelations and delays are expected. Airport officials have been preparing runways as much as they can, but blizzard-like conditions could ground flights no matter how much they’ve prepared.

More than 200-million Americans are shivering under an Arctic cold front that’s being called “dangerous and record-breaking.” Winter weather warnings have been posted across the U.S. as wind-chill temperatures plunge to 50 degrees below zero in some places. The National Weather Service is warning of deadly conditions for the rest of the week from the Northwest to the Southeast. It says temperatures could drop by 35 degrees in just a few hours.