Body of Missing Joliet Adult Located in Des Plaines River

This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday May 18th, 2023, reporting the death of Jason C. Bingham, a 24 year old resident of Joliet, IL. Mr. Bingham was pronounced deceased at 4:15 p.m. on May 18th, 2023 after being discovered in the Des Plaines river. Joliet Fire Department made the water recovery and brought Mr. Bingham to shore. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy will be performed on Friday May 19th, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be completed at a later date pending police, toxicological, and autopsy reports.

It was on May 18, 2023, at 2:49 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Railroad Street for a report of a body that had been located in the Des Plaines River.

Upon arrival, Officers learned that the body of a deceased male individual had been located by workers alongside a barge on the east bank of the river. The male was recovered from the river by the Joliet Fire Department and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased male was later identified by the Will County Coroner’s Officer as Jason C. Bingham (24, Joliet), who was reported missing by family to the Joliet Police Department on May 3, 2023. This case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division (815)724-3020.