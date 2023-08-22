1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Man Allegedly Shoots Officer

August 22, 2023 8:49AM CDT
Bolingbrook Man Allegedly Shoots Officer
Photo: WJOL News File

Charges are pending against a suspect accused of shooting a Bolingbrook Police officer. Authorities say officers responded to a complaint Sunday night of a theft at a business in the one-hundred block of South Bolingbrook Drive.

A suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but was later located at his home in the one-hundred block of West Briarcliff Road. The offender shot an officer, who was taken to the hospital. The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home before he was taken in custody early yesterday. The suspect was identified as Victor Zarate. The officer is expected to recover.

