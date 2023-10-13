Bolingbrook Police Announce Halloween Campaign

The Bolingbrook Police Department is participating in the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Halloween Campaign. From October 14th through November 1st, our department will step up enforcement of occupant protection laws to help ensure the safety of all passengers in motor vehicles.

This fall campaign is one of several that will take place throughout the year and will focus on high-visibility enforcement and strategies aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes.

The Halloween enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.