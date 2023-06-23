Bolingbrook Police Department Partners with IDOT for Independence Day ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

The Bolingbrook Police Department begins the Independence Day safety campaign with plans for stepped-up July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on unbuckled drivers.

The safety campaign will run from June 22, through the early-morning hours of July 5 to encompass two summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

The Bolingbrook Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

Use these tips to help ensure a happy and safe holiday:

· Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out.

· Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.

· If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing app, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

· Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

· Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law, but also your best defense against an

impaired driver.

The “Click It or Ticket” program is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement period runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that “It’s Not a Game” to drive impaired.