Bomb Threat directed at Joliet Public Library

Joliet Police are investigating a bomb threat directed at the Joliet Public Library. It was at 2:22 p.m. that officers were called to the west branch of the Joliet Public Library (3655 Black Road) for a report of a bomb threat to

the library that had been received online.

The building was immediately evacuated. The Joliet Library Public Library location on Ottawa Street was also evacuated. Nearby Troy Craughwell Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown during the incident

as a precautionary measure.

Following an extensive search of both libraries, no evidence of any sort of a threat was located. Both library locations were allowed to reopen with no further issue and the lockdown at Troy Craughwell Elementary School was lifted at approximately 3:15 p.m.

This unsubstantiated threat remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.