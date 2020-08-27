Bond Set At 2.5 Million For Plainfield Man Accused Of Murder At Taco Bell Parking Lot In Crest Hill
Four months after a drug deal went horribly wrong in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Crest Hill, an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21 year old Joliet man. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark says they had ballistic evidence and were able to substantiate that 23-year-old Dwight Watkins from Plainfield was responsible for the shooting. Watkins was arrested at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25th.
Crest Hill Police were called to the Taco Bell parking lot for reports of shots fired on April 24th. Once officers arrived, no one was around and all parties had left. But the victim was tracked down. He was transported to St. Joe’s Hospital but later died.
Clark wants to express his gratitude for the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force to provide manpower and resources for the investigation.
Watkins was arrested and faces first degree murder charges in the shooting death of 21-year-old William Spruell. Watkins’ bond is set at 2.5 million dollars.