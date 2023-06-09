1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Brandon Road bridge in Joliet temporary closure for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers repairs

June 8, 2023 8:48PM CDT
Brandon Road Bridge (Photo: Scott Slocum)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lock repairs by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will require a full closure of the Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following days:

  • June:10, 11 and 12
  • Aug: 15, 22 and 23
  • Sept: 23 and 24

During that time, motorists should cross the river at McDonough Street via U.S. 6, U.S. 52/Illinois 53 and Laraway Road. Advance notice signs will be on Brandon Road prior to each closure.

