Brandon Road bridge in Joliet temporary closure for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers repairs

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lock repairs by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will require a full closure of the Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following days:

June:10, 11 and 12

Aug: 15, 22 and 23

Sept: 23 and 24

During that time, motorists should cross the river at McDonough Street via U.S. 6, U.S. 52/Illinois 53 and Laraway Road. Advance notice signs will be on Brandon Road prior to each closure.