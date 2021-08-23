Buzz of Activity Today As Students Return To JJC

The fall 2021 semester is under at Joliet Junior College. On Monday, the college opened with in-person learning for the first since the pandemic began over a year ago. Over 9,000 students started on Monday with another 4,000 to 5,000 expected to take flex classes this September.
The college has partnered with SHIELD Illinois, a saliva testing program through the University of Illinois, to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Main Campus.
The college is also hosting two pop-up vaccine clinics on the Main Campus for JJC students and employees only.