Buzz of Activity Today As Students Return To JJC

Aug 23, 2021 @ 10:50am
Joliet Junior College

The fall 2021 semester is under at Joliet Junior College. On Monday, the college opened with in-person learning for the first since the pandemic began over a year ago. Over 9,000 students started on Monday with another 4,000 to 5,000 expected to take flex classes this September.

The college has partnered with SHIELD Illinois, a saliva testing program through the University of Illinois, to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Main Campus.

The college is also hosting two pop-up vaccine clinics on the Main Campus for JJC students and employees only.

