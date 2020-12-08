Candidates May Begin Filing Nominating Petitions on Monday for 2021 Elections
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry in December 2018 greeted candidates who filed nominating petitions for the 2019 Consolidated Election.
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry reminds candidates who wish to appear on the ballot for the 2021 Consolidated Election that they may begin filing their nominating petitions starting on Monday, Dec. 14. Candidates for local School Boards may file their petitions starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday with the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet. All other candidates for village boards, city councils, park boards, library boards, fire district boards, and other districts must file their petitions with the clerks in those respective districts.
The weeklong filing period at the Will County Clerk’s Office will close promptly at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. Petitions can be filed in person at the Will County Clerk’s Office or mailed to 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet IL 60432. Petitions received in the mail before Dec. 14 will not be accepted. In addition, petitions sent by mail will not be accepted if they arrive at the Will County Clerk’s Office after 5 p.m. on Dec. 21.
All filers must wear a protective mask and will be required to wait in a socially distanced line in compliance with public health guidelines. Only the filer will be allowed into the building.
For more information about petition filing for the Consolidated Election, visit the Will County Clerk’s website at www.thewillcountyclerk.com/april-6-2021-consolidated-election/.