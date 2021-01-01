Cap On Insulin Costs Go Into Effect Today
Vial of Insulin (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Illinois is now the second state in the country to impose a cap on insulin copayment costs as the new law goes into effect today. Better Government Association President, David Greising, says there has been a big spike in insulin prices and this is to protect people, especially during COVID. Under the new law, copayments for a 30-day supply of insulin are capped at one-hundred-dollars regardless of the type or amount needed. The Illinois Attorney General is also required to monitor the prices of prescriptions to ensure the law is being followed. Officials noted however that this law doesn’t apply to insulin administered intravenously.