Channahon Agrees To Tax Marijuana Sales If They Sell It
The Channahon Village has yet to decide whether to sell marijuana in their town but on Monday night they voted yes to collect
a local tax on the sale of marijuana if they were to sell it in 2020. Channahon will vote next month whether to allow dispensaries in the town to sell marijuana.
Legal marijuana sales in Illinois begin January 1, 2020.