Channahon Agrees To Tax Marijuana Sales If They Sell It

Dec 17, 2019 @ 6:14am
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The Channahon Village has yet to decide whether to sell marijuana in their town but on Monday night they voted yes to collect
a local tax on the sale of marijuana if they were to sell it in 2020. Channahon will vote next month whether to allow dispensaries in the town to sell marijuana.

To see of a list of local towns who have voted to sell marijuana in the new year go to our website, WJOL.com. Legal marijuana sales in Illinois begin January 1, 2020.

