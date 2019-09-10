Channahon Family Reports Missing 12 Year Old Son, Found By Police
Channahon Police
A frantic night for a Channahon family who reported their son missing last night. At approximately 6:19 pm Monday night the Channahon Police was called to the area of the Leeland Hills subdivision near Community Park for a report of a missing child.
The child, a 12 year old boy, has been found safe. The child was provided a medical assessment by Channahon Fire Protection District paramedics and reunited with family.
Several local police agencies quickly responded to the call, locating the child approximately four miles from his home. The child was not injured and reunited immediately with family.
The Channahon Police Department would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the first responders who assisted in the search, as well as those citizen who reported vital information that helped in locating the missing boy.