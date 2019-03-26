Charges Dropped Against Empire actor Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett says he will be forever grateful for his friends and family who stood by him. Speaking to reporters after all charges against him were dropped, Smollet said he has been truthful and consistent on everything from day one. Smollett was being prosecuted for allegedly lying to police about an alleged racial attack.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says justice was not served after prosecutors dropped all charges Jussie Smollett . Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Smollett used hate crime laws to advance his career. Emanuel added he fears victims of hate crimes will be doubted after this case. All records in the case are being sealed.