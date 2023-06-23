Chicago Man Accused Of using Illegally Using Government-Issued Fuel Card

A Chicago man is accused of fraudulently using a government-issued fuel credit card to buy more than ten-thousand dollars in fuel for himself. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged Victor Mazon with theft, misconduct, wire fraud, and driving with a suspended license. Raoul’s indictment claims Mazon was employed by the United States Department of Agriculture. He was required to drive a government-issued vehicle to various grain facilities and was given a card to buy gasoline. He allegedly used the card for nearly two years to buy more than ten-thousand-dollars worth of gasoline for his friends and associates.