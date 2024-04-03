CITGO Lemont Refinery Employee Recognized for Heroic Act

CITGO Lemont Refinery employee Jared Read recently received two Lifesaving Awards for his heroic actions – saving a trapped motorist in a burning vehicle.

On January 19, 2024, Read, a Maintenance Journeyman at CITGO Lemont Refinery, was working the evening shift as Maintenance Supervisor during cold weather coverage at the refinery.

At approximately 1:13 a.m., a van ran off the road and ended up stranded on the railroad tracks. Upon further investigation, Read noticed the van was on fire and, without hesitation and at risk of injury, he climbed over the barbed-wire security fence to assist any passengers. Due to the amount of smoke and fire, Read could not see inside the van so broke a passenger window for a better visual. Shortly after, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker arrived on the scene and together they continued to try and look inside the smoke-filled vehicle. The two gentlemen heard someone in the back of the van, and they helped break through the back door to pull the driver out to safety. Shortly after, local police and paramedics arrived and assisted with medical treatment.

Read received the Lemont Police Department’s Lifesaving Award for his heroic efforts at the Village of Lemont Board Meeting on February 26. Lemont Police Chief Marc Maton presented a certificate reading, “your quick thinking, ability to remain calm, and exceptional response to this undoubtedly severe incident saved the life of a citizen. You are hereby commended for a job well done, and as witness I have affixed my signature to this the 26th day of February, Mayor John Egofske of Lemont.”

Jared Read was also recognized by CITGO Lemont Refinery Leadership on March 18. “We applaud Jared for his fast reaction and lifesaving efforts,” stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager. “His bravery saved someone’s life that day, and we wanted to recognize his efforts here at CITGO.”

Read commented, “I was there at the right place and right time. I think it’s important to not be afraid and do your part.”