City of Joliet Garbage Collection and Closures for Independence Day

June 26, 2023 4:16PM CDT
City of Joliet Garbage Collection and Closures for Independence Day
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Due to the Independence Day holiday, all garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection in the city of Joliet will be as follows:

  • Regular service on Monday, July 3
  • Service will be one day late for the remainder of the week: Tuesday, July 4 through Friday, July 7

Normal collection will resume the week of July 10. Joliet City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will not be enforcement of parking meters on this holiday.

For questions, please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000.

