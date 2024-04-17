City of Lockport Announces the Commencement of the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project

The City of Lockport announces the start of the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project with roadwork beginning mid-April 2024. This transformative initiative adds a center bi-directional turn lane to enhance traffic flow, bolster safety, and optimize corridor connectivity along Route 7 (9th Street), spanning from Lincoln Street to Summit Drive. During construction, all traffic lanes and business entrances will remain open with temporary detours and closures as needed. Drivers should expect delays as construction is projected to continue through the summer of 2025.