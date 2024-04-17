1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

City of Lockport Announces the Commencement of the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project

April 17, 2024 10:45AM CDT
The City of Lockport announces the start of the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project with roadwork beginning mid-April 2024. This transformative initiative adds a center bi-directional turn lane to enhance traffic flow, bolster safety, and optimize corridor connectivity along Route 7 (9th Street), spanning from Lincoln Street to Summit Drive. During construction, all traffic lanes and business entrances will remain open with temporary detours and closures as needed. Drivers should expect delays as construction is projected to continue through the summer of 2025.

 

 

