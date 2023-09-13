Commercial Building Fire in Plainfield

On Wednesday morning, the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 12500 block of Rhea Dr. in unincorporated Plainfield. Fire companies arrived on the scene to find a large commercial building with heavy smoke showing.

Upon the crew’s initial investigation it was confirmed there were heavy fire conditions in the south portion of the building. Companies began an aggressive interior fire attack to contain the fire to that portion of the building, and a second-floor office space.

The fire companies attacked and extinguished the fire, however, the building sustained extensive fire and structural damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Investigators.