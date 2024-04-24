Convicted Murderer Could Go Free Today, New Trail Granted

A new murder trial for Joliet Outlaw Jeremy Boshears. Will County Judge Dave Carlson denied Boshear’s lawyer’s request to have the murder case dismissed based on double jeopardy. The Coal City man was found guilty by a jury in 2022 but Judge Carlson in January of this year granted a new trial for Boshears due to defense attorney Chuck Bretz raising concerns about errors made by the prosecution.

Boshears is charged for the second time for the shooting death of his girlfriend Kaitlyn “Katie” Kearns in 2017. Kearns’ body was discovered in the back of the 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee she had been driving, in a pole barn on private property in Kankakee Township about 50 miles from Joliet.

Today, Boshears will be back in court for Judge Carlson to rule if Boshears could be released from jail pending his trial under the SAFE-T Act.