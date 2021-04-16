Cook Co. Prosecutors Backtrack Claim Gun Was In Teen’s Hand At Time Of Shooting
A protester holding a sign reading "Stop Killing Us" navigates along Chicago's Loop during a peaceful protest, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, ahead of the video release of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office is backtracking on a previous claim that Adam Toledo had a gun in his hand when police shot and killed him last month. At a bond hearing this past weekend for Ruben Roman, the man who was with the 13-year-old at the time of the shooting, a prosecutor said Adam was holding a gun when the officer shot him in the chest in Little Village. However, video of the incident appears to show Adam holding his empty hands in the air as the officer fires. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said the prosecutor failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court, adding that the video speaks for itself.
Chicago is on edge, bracing for potential protests after bodycam video showing the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released. The footage from the March 29th shooting shows the officer yelling at the teen to put his hands up. Toledo quickly turns with his hands raised over his head, and the cop opens fire. It’s not clear if the 13-year-old had a weapon and the rest of the video shows officers trying to save Toledo’s life.
Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement following the videos released of the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo.
“As a father, I know to my core that Adam Toledo’s family is living a parent’s worst nightmare. My heart goes out to all who love him,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Parents deserve neighborhoods that will nurture their kids. Children deserve to be safe. Communities deserve to live with hope for the future. Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old child, was shot to death. This is a moment that calls for justice for our children and accountability in all our public institutions. The State of Illinois is committed to this work, whether it is transforming our justice system or investing in communities to create durable and long-term progress.”