CPS Reports Thousands Of Computers Missing But Don't Use Expensive Tracking System

January 10, 2024 4:52PM CST
The Chicago Public Schools is reporting thousands of missing computers, but rarely use costly tracking system to find them. CPS Inspector General William Fletcher blames the problem on a flawed system for recovering devices and tracking them. He adds that some of the computers didn’t disappear but were simply on shelves or in desk drawers unaccounted for. CPS responded by saying it will enhance and streamline its inventory system and plan to hold principals accountable for complying with asset management policy.

