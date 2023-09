A crash in the northbound lanes of I-55 has traffic solid in either direction in Plainfield. The crash is in the left lane going northbound and law enforcement has the left lane of the southbound lanes blocked to assist in the crash. Northbound I-55 is solid from Route 30 to just past Route 126. And southbound I-55 is solid from just south of Weber Road. This crash involved a rolled over semi and a level one hazmat fuel spill.