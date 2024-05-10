1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Day Two Of Ascension Healthcare System Dealing With Hack

May 10, 2024 7:23AM CDT
Ascension is still dealing with a computer hack that has forced some hospitals in the system to cancel surgeries and delay doctors’ appointments.

The hospital said the attack on its network has left doctors unable to access medical records. No one is saying who is responsible, or just what led to the hack. Ascension’s CEO says they are working ‘diligently’ to resolve the issue. Nurses at some Ascension clinics say losing their computer network has led to a ‘crisis.’

