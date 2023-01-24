1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Democrats Call On DuPage Co. Sheriff To Reverse Stance On Assault Weapons Ban

January 24, 2023 12:03PM CST
A group of Illinois Democrats are calling on the DuPage County Sheriff to reverse his controversial stance on the state’s new assault weapons ban.  Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was part of the group demanding Sheriff James Mendrick do his job.  The sheriff stated earlier this month that he wouldn’t enforce provisions of the ban, claiming the bill violates Second Amendment rights.  U.S. Representative Sean Casten claimed Mendrick’s actions are going to make future mass shootings more likely.  The sheriff disputed the claim, accusing the lawmakers of being more concerned with lawful gun owners than people illegally possessing guns.

