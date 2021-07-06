      Weather Alert

Disaster Declared In Grundy County After Industrial Fire

Jul 6, 2021 @ 12:42pm

A disaster proclamation by the state is in place in Grundy County, Illinois after a massive industrial fire. The blaze broke out last Tuesday at a lithium battery factory in Morris and led to an explosion that spewed smoke and toxic fumes into the area. The proclamation gives the state government and Illinois Emergency Management Agency the ability to gather resources and respond to the disaster. The fire prompted a one square-mile evacuation around the burning paper mill that lasted for three days.

