District 86 School Board Meeting Addresses Violence in Schools

A District 86 School board Meeting was held on Wednesday night where half a dozen teachers spoke about the violence and threats they say they face everyday at Hufford Jr. High.
For 45 minutes six teachers and one spouse shared their stories. But their pleas for help – direction or answers were met with silence from the school board according to our Scott Slocum.
Teacher loves teaching but loves her family more
Teacher tells story of a student threatening to push her down the stairs
Teacher recalls threatening email she received