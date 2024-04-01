Drew Peterson Back In Court To Seek New Trial
April 1, 2024 4:18PM CDT
Convicted killer Drew Peterson was back in a Will County Court today to seek a new trial. The former Bolingbrook police sergeant was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio in 2004. Peterson is also serving time for plotting a murder for hire from behind bars to kill Will County States Attorney James Glasgow. The defendant remains a prime suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacey Peterson, who came up missing in 2007. Peterson claims his former attorney poorly represented him at his trial in 2021 and did not let him testify on his own behalf.