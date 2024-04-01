Drew Peterson Back In Court To Seek New Trial

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson. Peterson is set to appear in a southwestern Illinois courtroom Friday, July 29, 2016 for sentencing, after he was convicted in a May murder-for-hire trial. Jurors agreed that Peterson attempted to hire an inmate’s uncle to kill Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Convicted killer Drew Peterson was back in a Will County Court today to seek a new trial. The former Bolingbrook police sergeant was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio in 2004. Peterson is also serving time for plotting a murder for hire from behind bars to kill Will County States Attorney James Glasgow. The defendant remains a prime suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacey Peterson, who came up missing in 2007. Peterson claims his former attorney poorly represented him at his trial in 2021 and did not let him testify on his own behalf.