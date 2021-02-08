Driver Of Crash In Bolingbrook Fled Scene Was Being Pursued By Chicago Police
Bolingbrook Police car/md
Bolingbrook police searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed and then fled the scene. It was on Saturday, Feb 6th at around 11:30 p.m. that Bolingbrook Police Officers were advised of a White, 2021 Jeep Cherokee, entering Bolingbrook. The Jeep was involved in a pursuit with Chicago Police and Westchester Police for multiple traffic violations. The Jeep was being tracked by Illinois State Police helicopter 1. No units were pursuing at this time.
The Jeep drove west on Boughton Road and at Brookwood Lane it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle. Bolingbrook units were advised of the crash by ISP helicopter 1. At no time were Bolingbrook units pursuing the Jeep, and no Bolingbrook police units observed the Jeep, which continued fleeing west on Boughton Road. The crash victim was not injured.
The Jeep continued to the 3800 block of East New York Street in Aurora, where the driver fled the vehicle on foot. The Jeep was secured by Aurora Police and turned over to Bolingbrook officers. Initial indications are the Jeep was a stolen vehicle, possibly from Downers Grove. The driver has not been located at this time.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division orCrime Stoppers at (630)378-4772 or the download the P3 Community App. Callers can also submit a web tip at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.