February Was Cold But Not Even In The Top 10
Photo/Rick DiMaio
Looks like February 2021 will end up 12th or 13th coldest ever. So far, this month is -8.1 F or an average of 19.1F. Previous cold Februarys were 2014/17.3 and 2015/14.6. We have seen some wild swings in February with 2017 at 38.0F or 11 deg above normal.
Snowfall this month at O’Hare will go down as 21.6″ (9th snowiest February), while Rockford had 9″ and Midway had close to 31″.
Seasonal snowfall is at 47″, normal is 29″.
Outlook for snowfall over the next 10 days is zero!