Female Juvenile Identified As Person Who Made Social Media Threat To Joliet West HS

The individual who made a social media threat directed towards Joliet West High School on Wednesday night has been identified. Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English says the person is a female juvenile. The threat was not credible according to police.

Director of Community Relations for Joliet Township High School, Kristine Schlismann tells WJOL, “Joliet West administration was made aware this morning of a tic tok circulating that references Joliet West getting shot up.”

A statement was sent to Joliet West staff and students this morning at 6:25 a.m.

A Social Media threat that circulated last night was sent to Joliet West Administration this morning. The Joliet Police Department was immediately notified and is investigating. There will me [sic] an increased police presence on campus this morning and searches will be conducted upon entry to the school. The safety of our students and staff is out [sic] top priority.

Extra police presence were on hand on Thursday in an overabundance of caution according to Joliet Police.

Joliet Township High School District 204 sent out a statement yesterday after the person has been identified as the person making the threat on social media.

We thank the Joliet Police Department for their quick response.



This is a good reminder for parents/guardians to talk to their student(s) about the consequences of making threats and the importance of reporting threats. We ask that parents take a moment to discuss the topic of school threats with their student(s) and pledge as a family to report threats to the proper authorities and refrain from sharing rumored threats and unverified information with others.

Every member of a school community is responsible for its safety. As always, we encourage everyone to “Say Something” if they “See Something.” There are many ways to notify us such as reaching out to a staff member, calling the school, using the Contact Us feature on the jths.org website, or emailing [email protected]. You can also report concerns anonymously to the School Violence Tip Line by calling 1-800-477-0024.



The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. We thank you for working in partnership to keep our school safe.