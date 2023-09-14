Firm Under Fire For Working With Madigan And Accuser At Same Time

A Washington, D.C. public relations firm is facing backlash for working with former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Madigan hired SKDK for guidance in 2018 as his office faced sexual harassment allegations. However, at the same time, the firm was providing support to a former Madigan campaign worker who filed a lawsuit accusing the former speaker of retaliating against her when she reported that her direct supervisor had harassed her. The apparent conflict of interest was revealed last month during the trial of Madigan’s longtime chief of staff, Tim Mapes.