First Vaccine Shipment Arrives At Illinois Strategic National Stockpile
Today, the State of Illinois has received the first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). The state received approximately 43,000 doses in the first shipment and expects additional shipments in the coming weeks. The vast majority of doses in this shipment will be delivered from the SNS to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers around the state that will serve as pick up locations for local health departments to begin distribution to healthcare workers in their jurisdictions, with the remaining portion going directly to predetermined local health department(s).
Chicago received a direct shipment from the federal government today as well. Four additional local health departments around the state will also receive direct shipments from the federal government later this week: Cook County Department of Public Health, Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, Madison County Health Department, and St. Clair County Health Department. These direct shipments account for the state’s initial expected allocation of 100,000 doses.
Will County expects to be receiving 4,960 doses in the first allocation. The first phase of vaccinations, includes health care workers, physicians, nurses, nursing assistants, environmental services, respiratory technicians, dentists, hygienists, long term care staff, assisted living staff, home caregivers, morticians, funeral directors, and coroner staff who are involved with the deceased. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.