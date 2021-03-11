Food Drive At Local School To Benefit Local Students
Liberty Elementary School will host a food drive to benefit the Bags of Hope food backpack program from March 15-23, 2021. Liberty is at 1401 Essington Road, Bolingbrook.
Please put donations in the bins outside the main school entrance between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Bags of Hope is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring students do not go hungry outside school.
Each week a backpack filled with food is sent home with students from area schools in Lockport, Joliet and Plainfield. The goal is to partner with these communities to sustain and expand their efforts to provide food to students who need it most. Food items that can be dropped off include canned vegetables, canned fruit, pasta sauce (no glass), tuna, oatmeal, soup and pasta. Plus peanut butter and jelly.