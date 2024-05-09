Ascension Reports IT Interruptions Thursday Morning

Earlier today, Ascension detected unusual activity on select technology network systems, which they now believe is due to a cyber security event. At this time Ascension says they continue to investigate. They say they responded immediately, initiated their investigation, and activated our remediation efforts. Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues.

Locally, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital has IT service interruptions, but patient care has not been impacted. As this is an ongoing situation they will provide updates as they learn more.

Ascension says their care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible. There has been a disruption to clinical operations, and they continue to assess the impact and duration of the disruption.

Ascension has engaged Mandiant, a third party expert, to assist in the investigation and remediation process, and they have notified the appropriate authorities. They are working to fully investigate what information, if any, may have been affected by the situation. Should they determine that any sensitive information was affected, they will notify and support those individuals in accordance with all relevant regulatory and legal guidelines.

Refer to the Ascension website for the latest information across the organization.