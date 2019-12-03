Forest Park Students Donate Toys for Homeless Children
Joliet District 86 is congratulating to students with the Forest Park Individual Education department who helped coordinate a toy and book drive at the school. The donations were given to homeless children at the Will County Regional Office of Education (ROE) Family Support Day. The community service project was coordinated by Forest Park teacher Jamie Bambalas’ homeroom classroom of third, fourth, and fifth grade students and school social worker Lisa Kreml. Forest Park Principal Jacob Darley and Ron O’Connor from the Will County ROE joined the students and staff for a picture before the items were delivered.