Forest Preserve District of Will County Offers Bird Hike, Salamander Safari and Scout Badge Program

Search for salamanders, frogs, toads and more during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Salamander Safari” on Aug. 13 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Suzy Lyttle)

CUSTER TOWNSHIP – “Sands Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Kankakee Sands Preserve. Take a 1-2 mile hike with a naturalist and other like-minded birders after a short presentation about one bird species or bird topic. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, April 11, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.

CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Salamander Safari,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Join a naturalist for a guided off-trail experience in search of blue-spotted salamanders, frogs, toads and more. The free program is for all ages. Register by Thursday, April 11, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.

ROMEOVILLE – “Paws on the Path: Wolf Scouts Badge,” Saturday, April 13. Three 90-minute programs will begin at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Discover how to prepare for a hike and how to respond to unpredictable moments in the woods. The program is for ages 7-8 and costs $10 per person. Group rates: $25 non-profits, $50 for-profits. Register by Wednesday, April 10, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.