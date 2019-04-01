Forest Preserve District of Will County Offers Bird Hike, Salamander Safari and Scout Badge Program

CUSTER TOWNSHIP – “Sands Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Kankakee Sands Preserve. Take a 1-2 mile hike with a naturalist and other like-minded birders after a short presentation about one bird species or bird topic. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Register by Thursday, April 11, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Salamander Safari,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Join a naturalist for a guided off-trail experience in search of blue-spotted salamanders, frogs, toads and more. The free program is for all ages. Register by Thursday, April 11, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
ROMEOVILLE – “Paws on the Path: Wolf Scouts Badge,” Saturday, April 13. Three 90-minute programs will begin at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Discover how to prepare for a hike and how to respond to unpredictable moments in the woods. The program is for ages 7-8 and costs $10 per person. Group rates: $25 non-profits, $50 for-profits. Register by Wednesday, April 10, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.