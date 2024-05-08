Lockport Township Shooting Suspect Arrested, Charged

Sheriff Mike Kelley is pleased to announce the arrest of John P. Shadbar, age 70, of Lockport Township for the offenses of Attempt First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

On 05/07/2024, at approximately 5:37 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 144th Place and Rickerman Road in Unincorporated Lockport Township for a shots fired complaint. While deputies were responding to the scene, they were told that a female victim, age 45, of Lockport Township had been shot by her neighbor.

Witnesses to the incident advised 911 that the offender, John Shadbar shot the victim outside and was walking around his property with a rifle. A reverse 911 call was placed to area residents to shelter in place due to this incident. Witnesses stated that Shadbar fired dozens of rounds of ammunition with an assault style rifle at the victim from different outside locations.

When deputies arrived on scene, they secured the area, and began to provide life saving measures to the victim. The victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. She suffered a gunshot wound to her chest, which exited her back and a gunshot wound to her hand. The victim has since undergone surgery for her injuries and is recovering.

After shooting the victim, John Shadbar entered his residence for a brief time and barricaded himself inside. A crisis negotiator with the Will County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the offender over the phone and convinced him to exit his residence with his hands up. While speaking to the crisis negotiator, Shadbar made several incriminating statements. The crisis negotiator was able to convince Shadbar to exit his residence peacefully and he was taken into custody without incident. Shadbar was transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for questioning. Shadbar would not make any statements to detectives regarding this incident.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) were able to obtain video evidence of the shooting from area residents surveillance cameras. Personnel from the Will County Sheriff’s Office are still present in the area awaiting the execution of a search warrant of Shadbar’s residence to recover the firearm used in this shooting and additional evidence related to the incident. Detectives are confident that additional charges will be filed regarding this case, as this incident appears to be racially motivated. John Shadbar was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility (WCADF), awaiting his next court appearance.

Sheriff Mike Kelley would like to publicly thank all personnel from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the Lockport Police Department, and the Lockport Township Fire Protection district that responded to the scene. “The personnel that responded to this scene are heroes. They put themselves in harms way, knowing that there was an armed individual in the area with the ability to shoot at them from a long distance. Deputies from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Lockport Police Department, and Lockport Township Fire personnel collaborated and worked together to ensure that the victim could be stabilized and transported out of harms way. This is a prime example on how teamwork and training are important aspect of this job. Responding personnel contained the situation, helped to evacuate the injured, and took the offender in custody without any further injury or incident. This was a job well done.”