Forest Preserve offers First Time Fishing, history programs

First Time Fishing programs will be offered in April at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir in Monee Township and Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Sign up today to learn fishing fundamentals. (Forest Preserve photos)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the weeks of April 15 and April 22. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Riverview Farmstead Tour: two 90-minute sessions, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, Riverview Farmstead Preserve, Naperville. A naturalist will share stories of the Clow family that built “Riverview” from its first house into a 200-acre commercial farm and welcome you inside the 19th-century buildings for a peek into the past. Free ages 12 or older. Register by April 18.

Junior Naturalist: 10:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, April 21, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Play games, do an experiment and make kites to learn about wind and the weird and wonderful things it can do. Free, ages 9 to 11. Register by April 18.

First Time Fishing: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Learn rod-and-reel fishing basics in this two-hour workshop covering fundamental fishing skills. In the second hour, gain hands-on experience while fishing along the shore. Ages 7 or older; $5 per person. Registration is required.

First Time Fishing: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Learn rod-and-reel fishing basics in this two-hour workshop covering fundamental fishing skills. In the second hour, gain hands-on experience while fishing along the shore. Ages 7 or older; $5 per person. Register by April 26.

Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Isle a la Cache Museum. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the 18th-century Traders Cabin or the Native American longhouse Isle a la Cache and learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. Free, all ages.

Take It Outside Meetup: 11 a.m.-noon, Sunday April 28, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Connect with fellow “Goosechasers” taking part in the 2024 Take It Outside Challenge. Stop by the shelter where Forest Preserve staff will be on hand to answer questions. Those who attend are welcome to hit the trails with others to complete missions. Free, all ages.