Former Joliet City Manager Arrested for DUI

A former Joliet city manager has been charged with driving under the influence. James Cappareli resigned from his position with the city on June 7 after the Council rejected an offer to extend his contract beyond its end date.

On Tuesday night, at 10:28 p.m., Joliet Police were called to North Hickory Street and Moran Street for a vehicle crash. The investigation showed that a Jeep driven by Capparelli collided with a Chevy while the two cars were driving southbound on North Hickory.

It was determined that the front of the Cherokee struck the passenger side of the Malibu. No injuries were reported

During the investigation, Joliet Police determined that Capparelli “appeared determined to be exhibiting behaviors consistent with possible alcohol impairment.” Capparelli refused to conduct field sobriety tests and he was placed into custody without incident. He was also cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.