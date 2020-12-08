Frankfort: St. Peter’s Church Designated as Historic Landmark
The Frankfort Village Board designated St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, located at 12 West Sauk Trail in Frankfort, as a landmark under the provisions of the Historic Preservation Ordinance of the Village of Frankfort at its December 7th meeting.
Founded in 1867 by local Swiss and German residents, St. Peters United Church of Christ has a long presence in the Village of Frankfort. Originally built in 1868, the congregation outgrew its small wooden church and decided to build a new sanctuary in 1912. The building is a well-preserved example of the Neo-Gothic architectural style popular in the years before World War I.
The building features art glass windows, that are believed to be produced by the Kinsella Company, known for its use of “favrile” glass, colorful iridescent glass developed by the L.C. Tiffany Co., to depict Biblical scenes. Red bricks cover the exterior with a north facing central gable embraced by two towers. The west tower houses the Carillon and two historic bells. Atop this tower is a conical slate roof on which sits St. Peter’s symbolic rooster. A concrete cornerstone built into the brick wall, Christus Der Eckstein, 1915, commemorates the building’s construction and purpose. While the congregation improved their church property over the years, adding additional buildings, the basic Neo-Gothic structure remains intact.
Historical Landmarks are properties, structures or areas that have been determined by the Historic Preservation Commission to possess the integrity of design, workmanship, materials, location, setting and feeling. St. Peter’s United Church of Christ is recognized as the Village of Frankfort’s first Historic Landmark.
“The trustees and I are pleased to approve the designation of St. Peter’s Church as an Historic Landmark in Frankfort. The stained-glass windows with words in German, the artisan woodwork in the altar and the exterior architecture make this building worthy of extra care and preservation. Congratulations to the Frankfort Historic Preservation Commission for their good work on this project,” commented Mayor Jim Holland.