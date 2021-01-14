Free Covid Testing In Plainfield This Weekend
Exam Corp Lab employee, left, conducts a COVID-19 test at the parking lot of the facility in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend.
Tests will be given at Plainfield South High School at 7800 West Caton Farm Road on Saturday, January 16th, and at Plainfield East High School at 12001 South Naperville Road.
Tests will be given from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Anyone can be tested, even if you are not sick or don’t show any symptoms. Test results will be available in four to seven days.