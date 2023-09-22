Funeral aid for the Bartolomei Family

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of four killed in their Romeoville home on Sunday, September 17th. The goal of $28,000 has been surpassed.

“This fundraiser has been created with the aim of helping the Rolon-Bartolomei family with funeral expenses, as well as to create awareness of this ongoing case. Zoraida Bartolomei, Alberto Rolon, their kids Adriel & Diego (ages 10 & 7) were involved in a horrific crime that took their lives and shattered countless others.” To donate or read more, click here.