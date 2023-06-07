1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Giannoulias Takes Legal Action Against Coinbase

June 7, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Giannoulias Takes Legal Action Against Coinbase
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is taking legal action against crypto exchange platform Coinbase for violations of securities laws. Giannoulias says this move is designed to protect consumers and investors to ensure they can make informed and safe decisions. Illinois is among ten states accusing Coinbase of violating securities laws in connection with the company’s staking offerings. This action claims Coinbase failed to register its staking offerings with the Securities Department.

