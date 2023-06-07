Giannoulias Takes Legal Action Against Coinbase
June 7, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is taking legal action against crypto exchange platform Coinbase for violations of securities laws. Giannoulias says this move is designed to protect consumers and investors to ensure they can make informed and safe decisions. Illinois is among ten states accusing Coinbase of violating securities laws in connection with the company’s staking offerings. This action claims Coinbase failed to register its staking offerings with the Securities Department.