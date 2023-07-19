Glasgow Issues Statement Following SAFE-T Act Being Upheld By Illinois Supreme Court

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is praying that prosecutors and law enforcement will continue to be able to properly address violent crime in light of the Illinois Supreme Court upholding the law that eliminates cash bail in the state. Glasgow issued a statement in light of the decision on Tuesday.

“Out of 102 State’s Attorneys throughout Illinois, 100 opposed the Act as written. I was honored to lead the legal challenge brought by 64 of these State’s Attorneys. Our mission was never to stop principled bail reform, but to ensure our criminal justice system continues to protect the safety of the law-abiding citizens of Illinois from ruthless, violent criminals. Unfortunately, the citizens of Illinois who are the sovereign authority were not consulted in this significant matter. I will continue to fulfill the oath of office to the best of my ability, and I pray to God that prosecutors and law enforcement will continue to be able to properly address violent crime and maintain the safety of our communities given the serious limitations placed on all our agencies by the Act.”

The state’s Supreme Court ruled yesterday the controversial provision of the SAFE-T Act is constitutional. The landmark decision clears the way for Illinois to become the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants awaiting trial. The ruling comes six months after the state Supreme Court halted the provision from taking effect in response to legal challenges. Cash bail will be abolished on September 18th.