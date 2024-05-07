Work Begins On The Seil Road Bridge In Shorewood

The Village of Shorewood received a bridge inspection report from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) regarding our Seil Road Bridge over the DuPage

River. The inspection results concluded that the bridge must be reduced to one lane operating in the middle of the bridge. This closure may start Wednesday, May 8th, weather permitting.

This inspection report follows a five (5) ton weight limit restriction that was put into effect in May 2023. This limit prohibits the use of the bridge by all vehicles exceeding 5 tons and requires that the bridge undergo annual inspections.

As a result of the lane reduction, traffic will only be permitted to travel westbound across the bridge. No eastbound traffic will be permitted on the bridge. The detour route for eastbound Seil Road traffic will travel south on River Road to eastbound Mound Road to northbound Frontage Road back to Seil Road. We encourage all traffic other than local residential traffic to avoid using the bridge and follow suggested detours.