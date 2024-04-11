1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Go Fund Me Set Up For Family of Man Died In an Industrial Accident In Morris

April 11, 2024 5:30AM CDT
Corey
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a father of three who lost his life in an industrial accident.
On Wednesday April 3rd, 2024 Cory Umgelder from Odell was in a tragic accident and lost his life, at the age of only 44. According to the GoFundMe page, “the family faces the great tragedy of this unexpected loss with incredibly heavy hearts and irreparable grief.”
“Cory was genuine through and through, kind, wild, and the life of any party he walked into. He was loving and he worked hard every day to support his family that he loved so much.”
Cory was a loving husband, son, brother, and an incredible father to his 3 children Justin, Madelyn, and Andi.
Over $7,000 has been raised and their goal is $10,000.
To donate click here.
Original story below:

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating an industrial incident that claimed the life of an Odell resident.

Callahan states his office was notified by Morris Hospital Emergency Department of a death which was the result of an industrial incident.

Preliminary investigation indicates two men were working at the Narvick Cement Plant located at 755 east Rt. 6.  Both men were together at the time of the incident.  It appears a large fin that is attached to a shaft was binding at the base of a large drum.  While attempting to free up the fin and shaft, the unit broke free knocking one worker to the base of the drum.  The individual is identified as 44-year-old Cory Umgelder of Odell.

The Morris Fire Department rapidly extracted Mr. Umgelder from the confined space to administer life saving measures and transport him to Morris Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office along with OSHA.

