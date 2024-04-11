Go Fund Me Set Up For Family of Man Died In an Industrial Accident In Morris

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a father of three who lost his life in an industrial accident.

Wednesday April 3rd, 2024 Cory Umgelder from Odell was in a tragic accident and lost his life, at the age of only 44. According to the GoFundMe page, "the family faces the great tragedy of this unexpected loss with incredibly heavy hearts and irreparable grief."

“Cory was genuine through and through, kind, wild, and the life of any party he walked into. He was loving and he worked hard every day to support his family that he loved so much.”

Cory was a loving husband, son, brother, and an incredible father to his 3 children Justin, Madelyn, and Andi.

Over $7,000 has been raised and their goal is $10,000.

