GoFundMe Established For Injured Romeoville Officer

Romeoville police officer Dominic Thielmann was shot in the line of duty on Thursday, May 25th by a suspected carjacker. It happened near the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive, just after midnight.

Now, a GoFundMe has been established to help the officer and his family.

The GoFundMe reads “On 05/25/23, while on duty, Dominic was conducting an investigation regarding a previous armed robbery and stolen vehicle. Dominic and additional Officers were involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect. During the pursuit Dominic was shot in the shoulder. The bullet traveled upward exiting under Dominic’s chin. Injuries also included a skull fracture. Dominic is currently being treated in the Loyola University Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for his injuries. Dominic is currently surrounded by his loved ones to include his wife and young son. Dominic has a long road of recovery ahead with many unforeseen and unplanned expenses. We are currently accepting donations which will go towards helping the family with these expenses and allowing his wife and son to be by Dom’s side during this recovery. Please keep Dominic and his family in your prayers.”

This fundraiser has been verified by GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety team.