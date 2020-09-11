      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Grundy County Health Department Sponsoring COVID-19 Mobile Test Site Saturday In Morris

Sep 11, 2020 @ 6:01am
Bolingbrook COVID testing site at the shuttered Walgreens on Boughton and Whitewater/md

A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be available in Morris at Saratoga School on Saturday, September 12th.

The Grundy County Health Department with IDPH is sponsoring a drive-through COVID-19 test site. Local health departments have coordinated with the IL Department of Public Health to provide a mobile unit locally. Testing will be offered to anyone – regardless of symptoms or asymptomatic – by way of a nasal swab. Results will be available 4-7 days after specimen collection. Residents of any county are welcomed at the site, and should bring their health insurance card, but no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

Saturday, September 12

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saratoga School

4040 N. Division St, Morris

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington