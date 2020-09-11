Grundy County Health Department Sponsoring COVID-19 Mobile Test Site Saturday In Morris
A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be available in Morris at Saratoga School on Saturday, September 12th.
The Grundy County Health Department with IDPH is sponsoring a drive-through COVID-19 test site. Local health departments have coordinated with the IL Department of Public Health to provide a mobile unit locally. Testing will be offered to anyone – regardless of symptoms or asymptomatic – by way of a nasal swab. Results will be available 4-7 days after specimen collection. Residents of any county are welcomed at the site, and should bring their health insurance card, but no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Saturday, September 12
9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saratoga School
4040 N. Division St, Morris