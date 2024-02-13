Gun Rights Groups Want U.S. Supreme Court To Overturn Illinois Law
Two national gun rights groups are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Illinois’ assault weapons ban. The National Association for Gun Rights and the Firearms Policy Coalition requested that the nation’s high court reverse a November decision of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled the ban doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution.
Governor Pritzker signed the law last year in response to the deadly Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park in 2022.